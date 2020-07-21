Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.46.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $710.87 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 205,641 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth $3,683,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 2,530.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 777,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 748,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 644,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 418,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 420,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

