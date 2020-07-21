Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,767 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at $65,609,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 209.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,977,000 after buying an additional 1,094,498 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at $38,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 530.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,120,000 after buying an additional 777,246 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $49,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

RHP opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.52%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

RHP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CFO Mark Fioravanti purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $95,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 205,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

