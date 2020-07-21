Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNKN. BTIG Research upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of DNKN opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average is $65.98.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

