Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,149,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $31,747,805.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,962,535.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $5,898,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,254.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,937 shares of company stock worth $95,527,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

Okta stock opened at $213.24 on Tuesday. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $224.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.