Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 2,818 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 374,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after acquiring an additional 947,615 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $245.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $689.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.51 and a 200 day moving average of $206.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $250.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $45,931.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at $545,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.21.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.