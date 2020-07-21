Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 979,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 108,495 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 380,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 80,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the period. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLFS. ValuEngine lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.30 million, a PE ratio of 177.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.53. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $21.18.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 97.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,303.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 1,904,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,001.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,065,953 shares of company stock worth $37,618,224 and sold 974,781 shares worth $14,709,657. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

