Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,739,378,000 after purchasing an additional 51,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,718,000 after acquiring an additional 96,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after acquiring an additional 448,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.46.

NYSE:NEE opened at $274.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $251.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,924 shares of company stock worth $23,482,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

