Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 258,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,760,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 712,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,958,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Shares of CCI opened at $170.16 on Tuesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.67 and a 200 day moving average of $156.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.