Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after buying an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $1,159,267,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,038,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after buying an additional 880,243 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 408.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,218,000 after buying an additional 712,175 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $317.13 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 366,405 shares of company stock worth $114,888,327. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

