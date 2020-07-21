Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

NYSE:LH opened at $195.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $196.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.98.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

