Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.32.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

