Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,777,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $194.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

TDOC stock opened at $227.27 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $237.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $682,324.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,246.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.56, for a total transaction of $161,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,120 shares of company stock valued at $35,413,786. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

