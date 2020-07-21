Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.42.

VRTX stock opened at $303.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.23 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.08 and a 200-day moving average of $254.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total transaction of $620,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $8,458,644.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total value of $25,474,777.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 76,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,706,287.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,036 shares of company stock valued at $84,944,059. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

