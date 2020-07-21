Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,527,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 584,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,730. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE stock opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day moving average of $93.31.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.01.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

