Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 99.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered General Electric to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

General Electric stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

