Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $171.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

