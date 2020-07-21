Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GXI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.40 ($64.49) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €82.38 ($92.56).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

GXI stock opened at €97.20 ($109.21) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -217.94. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €50.65 ($56.91) and a twelve month high of €92.90 ($104.38). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €83.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €71.56.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.