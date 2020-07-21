Geneva Partners LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000. Facebook makes up approximately 3.1% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $45,931.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at $545,968.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,342. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.21.

FB opened at $245.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.51 and a 200 day moving average of $206.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $250.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $689.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

