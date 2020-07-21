Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Receives “Hold” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their hold rating on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.20.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $136.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. Generac has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $137.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,279,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Generac by 54.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,058,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at about $69,240,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Generac by 52.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after purchasing an additional 668,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Generac by 261.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 794,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,056,000 after purchasing an additional 574,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

