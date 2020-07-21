GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) PT Lowered to $3.25 at Citigroup

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised GasLog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Fearnley Fonds lowered GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered GasLog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Shares of GLOG stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. GasLog has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GasLog by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 128,222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GasLog by 29.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in GasLog during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GasLog during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in GasLog by 67.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,660,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after buying an additional 2,285,322 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

