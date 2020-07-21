Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.3% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

