Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,633 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,633 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

