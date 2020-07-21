FY2024 EPS Estimates for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR’s FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FANUY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.41. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 14.43%.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

