FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd Boosted by Analyst (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

IVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$2.80 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

TSE IVN opened at C$4.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 23.67, a quick ratio of 23.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.28. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,200.00.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Martie Cloete sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$31,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,261 shares in the company, valued at C$2,686,568.37. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,655.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

