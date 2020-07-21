FY2021 EPS Estimates for COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Increased by Analyst

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for COMWLTH BK AUS/S in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the company will earn $2.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.43.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of CMWAY stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.21.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates in six segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre segments.

