FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Issued By Oppenheimer

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dollar General in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.58. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DG. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.21.

Dollar General stock opened at $192.77 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $194.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.72 and a 200 day moving average of $169.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

