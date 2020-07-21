FY2020 EPS Estimates for Medifast Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Medifast in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $8.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.46.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 65.66%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Medifast in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $166.67 on Monday. Medifast has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $167.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Medifast by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 167,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $15,227,000.

In other Medifast news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,811,537.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $335,448.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,540.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 75.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.