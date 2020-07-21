Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

FUSN opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $19.00.

In other news, major shareholder Johnson & Johnson purchased 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.