Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.10.

FMS opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.80%. Equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 30.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 365,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 84,693 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the first quarter worth $9,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 19.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 208,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 33,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

