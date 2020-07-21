Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FCX stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 2.27.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

