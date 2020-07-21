Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 8,526 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Owens Corning by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 266,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,860,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in Owens Corning by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,036,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,778,000 after buying an additional 77,190 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Owens Corning by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 22,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

