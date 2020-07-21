Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,357 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,515,191,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after buying an additional 2,478,922 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Amgen by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,741,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,673,000 after buying an additional 1,304,921 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $260.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.12 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.