Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 219 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PNC opened at $102.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.29. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.