Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,280 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,757,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after buying an additional 4,515,204 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after buying an additional 4,191,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,104,338 shares of company stock valued at $840,787,590 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

