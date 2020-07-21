Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 89.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 333,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 157,173 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 13.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1,648.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 119,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Progressive by 11.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $88.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,240. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

