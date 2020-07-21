Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,096 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,030,117 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $66,924,000 after buying an additional 414,553 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

