Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 20,110 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 115.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,489 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,769,000 after purchasing an additional 262,732 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 196,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

