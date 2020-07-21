Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 1,213 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

