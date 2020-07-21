Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,809,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 2,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $211.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.20. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

