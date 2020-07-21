Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $863,000 in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34.

