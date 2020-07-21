Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $1.99 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

