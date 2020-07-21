Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 92.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,368,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 281.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,894,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,823,000 after buying an additional 8,039,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $127,923,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 216.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,987,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after buying an additional 2,044,658 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 29.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,118,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,486,000 after buying an additional 1,866,990 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

Shares of INVH opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. Invitation Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

