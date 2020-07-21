Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

Caterpillar stock opened at $134.63 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

