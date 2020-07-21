Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 1.4% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,523,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,207 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $63,552,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 68,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

VZ opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

