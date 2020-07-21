Foster & Motley Inc. Has $828,000 Stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 76.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

MYL opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Mylan NV has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.11.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

