Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 429.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 58,164 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

