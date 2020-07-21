Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 803,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,828,000 after purchasing an additional 56,134 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

NYSE:DGX opened at $126.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.24.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

