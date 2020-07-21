Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,094,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,543,000 after buying an additional 239,920 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,429,000 after buying an additional 102,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,674,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,550,000 after buying an additional 156,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,189,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,583,000 after buying an additional 237,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,722,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

