Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $137.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.74. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $172.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

