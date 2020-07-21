Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $112,490,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in J M Smucker by 61.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 485,344 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J M Smucker by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,108,000 after acquiring an additional 332,504 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in J M Smucker by 119.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,269,000 after acquiring an additional 331,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in J M Smucker by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,157,000 after acquiring an additional 320,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

NYSE SJM opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.13. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average is $109.06.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,307 shares of company stock worth $1,019,273 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.